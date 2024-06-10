Mastermind of ‘ATM dacoit gang’ busted in Karachi

KARACHI - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Intelligence Wing arrested the mastermind of the gang that robbed the citizens leaving the bank ATMs in Karachi, reported on Sunday.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested accused was identified as Asad Sajjad.

The arrested accused informed that his accomplices deprived about a dozen citizens who left the bank with cash on Saturday apart from this they also tried to rob the citizen in Defence area. During the incident, the police reached the spot and an accused was killed in the encounter. The spokesperson said that the accused was arrested a few months ago by CTD on the charge of robbing a courier van. The arrested accused was recently released from jail on bail. After getting bail, the accused formed a new gang and started robberies. Further investigation is going on regarding other accomplices of the accused.

The arrest of accused Asad Sajjad was carried out with the help of CCTV footage, spokesman CTD said.