Minister for Religious Affairs Salik Hussain reaches Saudi Arab to review Hajj matters

Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain has reached to Saudi Arab to administer Hajj preparations.

According to religious affairs spokesperson, Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also represent Pakistan in Hajj symposium arranged at Makkah Mukkarma.

Pre-Hajj flight operation under the government scheme has been concluded successfully today.

Through Islamabad’s flight no 3727 bounded for Saudi Arab, 380 Hajj pilgrims have been landed at Jeddah Airport.

Under private Hajj scheme, 70,000 Hajj pilgrims have been reached at Saudi Arabia. Under private Hajj scheme, 20,000 Hajj pilgrims are set to land at Saudi Arab within next two days.

Spokesperson told that Saudi officials have completed all the preparation for five days stay of Hajj pilgrims in Mina and Arafat. Hajj pilgrims will depart for Mina valley between the night of 13-14 June.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told that Pakistan Hajj Mission has set the camp office in Mina valley.

Camp office will be equipped with information, guidance, complaints, diseases and deaths cells for Hajj pilgrims.

Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Federal Secretary Zulfiqar Haider will supervise the Hajj operation directly.

This year, 160,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform pilgrimage, with 70,000 arriving under the government scheme and around 90,000 through private Hajj Groups Organizers.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means.

It involves a series of rituals completed over at least four days in Mecca and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia said the Hajj will start on June 14 after astronomical observatories spotted the crescent moon Thursday evening.

The high point comes on the second day, when pilgrims gather for prayers on Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

That will occur on June 15 this year, and the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha will fall on June 16, SPA said.