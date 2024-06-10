Minister plays sports with imprisoned children

Directs teaching of technology to imprisoned children.

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on Sunday made a surprise visit to the school established for imprisoned children at the Borstal Institute and Juvenile Bahawalpur.

He inspected the educational and other facilities available to the imprisoned children at the Borstal Jail and expressed his satisfaction. On this occasion, the minister reviewed the timetable prepared for the daily routine of the imprisoned children and, in a meeting with the teachers responsible for the education and training of the imprisoned children, he gained an understanding of their issues.

The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the teachers in relation to the education and training of the imprisoned children and announced a one-month honorarium for them. The minister also participated in various sports with the imprisoned children and played football, volleyball, carrom, and other games with them. He reviewed the arrangements for teaching technical skills to the children. He directed that technology be taught to the imprisoned children adding that only by gaining mastery over technology and other technical skills, children can be encouraged towards positive trends.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Education, Rana Sikandar Hayat received a briefing on educational activities, facilities and initiatives taken to promote education by the School Education Departments of Bahawalpur and Lodhran. The meeting was held at the Committee Room of the Commissioner’s Office.

Members of the Provincial Assembly Mehjabeen Khan Abbasi, Dr. Rana Muhammad Tariq Khan, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Barrister Osama, Muhammad Nazik Kareem, Muhammad Ajmal Khan Chandiyo, Syed Aamer Ali Shah, Sadia Muzaffar, ticket holders, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and education department officials were present.

The education stated that the government is taking steps to provide quality education. He emphasised the importance of providing quality educational facilities to students in schools. While reviewing educational activities in schools, he underscored the importance of youth as the nation’s future. He also emphasised the need to provide them with a better learning environment, upgrade school laboratories and involve students in sports activities.

The minister called for the preparation of school grounds for sports activities and the provision of sports facilities for students. He emphasised the importance of providing skills training alongside education at the “Subh No School.”

He expressed satisfaction with the education and skills training provided at the Trans Education School, the establishment of an autism centre at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School, and the tree planting initiatives in schools.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education Bahawalpur and the CEO of Education Lodhran briefed the meeting on the educational activities, facilities provided, students’ performance in the school Olympics, tree planting, student council elections and other matters in their respective districts.