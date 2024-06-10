Monday, June 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mohsin Naqvi hints at ‘major surgery’ in team after loss to India in T20 World Cup 2024

Mohsin Naqvi hints at ‘major surgery’ in team after loss to India in T20 World Cup 2024
Web Desk
9:44 AM | June 10, 2024
Sports

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has hinted at a ‘major surgery’ in the team after a poor performance against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in New York, after the Green Shirts’ defeat, Mohsin Naqvi said the defeat against India was disappointing in every way.

“It seemed that a minor surgery would suffice for the Pakistan cricket team, but after the extremely poor performance, it has become clear that the team needs major surgery,” the PCB chairman said.

Naqvi said that he was well aware of what was happening within the team and the reasons for the defeat.

The PCB Chairman mentioned that Pakistani cricket is currently at its lowest performance level. Our biggest challenge is to improve the team’s performance.

CCPO Lahore orders action against mobile snatchers, motorcycle thieves

The nation will soon see a major surgery taking place. We have to prepare the team for the Champions Trophy, and it is time to give opportunities to the talent sitting outside.

The PCB chairman said that the goal is to make the Pakistani cricket team one of the best in the world. The nation does not expect such disappointing performances from the cricket team.

India thrashed Pakistan by six runs in a low-scoring thriller at the T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Chasing a total of 120, Pakistan managed to score 113 runs over the loss of seven wickets and were defeated by six runs.

Tags:

Web Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024