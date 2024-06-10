Muqam asks KP CM to focus on resolution of people’s problems

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam has asked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to focus on the resolution of people’s problems rather than point scoring.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did want tall hallow claims and wanted development and prosperity.

In response to the address of Chief Minister in Swat, Engr Amir Muqam said in a statement that tall hallow slogans are very easy to chant but PTI government did not make anything for the province during its 11 years of rule. He said that these elements wanted to repeat the May 9 gory incidents.

The government would not allow attacks on the official installations, he said and added that these elements were wasting time and insulting people’s mandate.

The minister said that the KP CM had forgotten that during his party, political leaders were targeted and fake cases against them were registered. He said that these elements were claiming themselves innocent after facing corruption cases and were making hue and cry when investment started coming again to the country.

Engr Amir Muqam said that these negative elements can not tolerate the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Foreign investment coming back to Pakistan

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday said that huge foreign investment had again started coming to Pakistan due to successful policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Government that had restored confidence of the international investors.

Addressing party workers at Malam Jabba, Swat, the minister said that important MoUs and agreements were signed during the successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the brotherly country of China that would largely benefit the people of Pakistan.

Amir Muqam said that investments were also coming from brotherly Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia and UAE which strongly reflected investors confidence in the economic and foreign policies of Shehbaz Sharif Govt. He said that vast opportunities for investment were existed in agriculture, mines and mineral, tourism and Information Technology in Pakistan especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Owing to the prudent economic, fiscal and trade policies of PML-N government, he said that prices of daily use commodities were significantly decreased and the value of rupee against dollar stabilized.

He said that opposition leaders were victimised during PTI government and fake cases were registered against PML-N leadership. He said that PML-N leadership had faced all the cases with steadfastness and were acquitted by the courts of law.

On the other hands, he said that PTI leadership was making tall hallow slogans in a bid to instigate people and putting pressure on institutions to release PTI founder arrested in corruption cases. He said that these negative elements were provoking people to repeat the May 9 gory incidents.

Muqam said that PTI agenda was person-specific and wanted to get favour for the release of PTI founder who was apprehended in mega corruption cases. He said that the government would not allow any one to take law in hands, attack official and security institutions and repeat May 9 rioting.

He asked the KP Chief Minister to concentrate on resolution of people problems instead of relying on hallow tall slogans. The people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa has given full mandate to the PTI back candidates in last general election while the KP Chief Minister was insulting the masses’ mandate, he claimed.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the hate based politics was not in the people and country’s interest. Pakistan is our country and we should all work tirelessly for its progress and prosperity as the politics is linked with survival of Pakistan, he added.

The minister said that the country would make progress only when all state institutions were strong. He said that the country could achieve height of success when all state institutions work under its constitutional domain and take decisions on merit.

He questioned about poor development in Swat during tenure of former Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and lip service of the past rulers of PTI that deceived people of KP on the name of change for 11 years.

The minister said that people of Swat had faced the brunt of terrorism with steadfastness and had become IDPs for the sake of Pakistan. He said that national flag was hoisted again in Swat.

He said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had constructed a state of the art of art Kidney hospital in Minglawar Swat benefiting thousands of poor patients. Besides hospitals and schools, he said that roads infrastructure were strengthened and gas facilities were extended to Swat. He said that the workers were the real assets of the Party and all their genuine problems would be addressed.