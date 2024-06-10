Nawaz Sharif felicitates Modi on re-election as Indian PM

PML-N President has extended felicitations to Narendra Modi on becoming Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time.

He said the BJP’s success in recent elections reflects the confidence of the people in your leadership.

“Let us replace hate with hope and seize the opportunity to shape the destiny of the two billion people of South Asia,” the former PM added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated arch rival India's Narendra Modi on being sworn in as prime minister for a third term.

"Felicitations to @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India," Sharif said in a post on X, a day after Modi took his oath and nearly a week after election results were declared on June 4.

Modi was sworn-in on Sunday for a record equalling third term after a shock election setback as he lost his outright majority and is dependent on regional parties for support in his first coalition government.