Nearly 13m in dire need of agricultural assistance in Ethiopia: UN

Nearly 13 million people are in dire need of agricultural assistance in Ethiopia, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN.

In a report released on Friday, the FAO warned of complex humanitarian challenges driven by climate shocks, economic instability, armed conflict and threats to the food chain.

These challenges are exacerbated by limited access to essential food commodities, even in areas where production is adequate.

The report identified several severely affected areas in Ethiopia, including Tigray, Afar, Amhara, Oromia and Southern Ethiopia, highlighting the impact of conflict in the north and the vulnerability of southern and southeastern pastoral areas to drought.

FAO stresses the need for timely support to improve access to agricultural inputs for households in these regions, which are particularly vulnerable to extreme weather events, conflict, and other shocks deteriorating the food security situation.

The organization's humanitarian response plan for 2024 seeks $175 million in funding to support 5.46 million people across the country. Planned assistance includes enhancing crop production and productivity, safeguarding livestock assets, and rehabilitating animal health facilities.

Over 80% of Ethiopians live in rural areas, relying on agriculture for their sustenance and income, according to the report.