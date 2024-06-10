Monday, June 10, 2024
NHMP extends physical test dates for 2100 JPO positions

June 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Abbattabad   -   The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have announced additional dates for the physical tests for 2100 Junior Patrol Officer (JPO) positions, which commenced on June 1.

NHMP spokespersons stated that candidates who missed their scheduled physical tests in Islamabad now have the opportunity to take their tests from June 9 and from June 12 to June 14 at Fatima Jinnah Park. Similarly, those who were unable to attend their physical tests at the Mansehra Police Line Headquarters can now take the test on June 10, 11, 13, and 14 at the same location.

Candidates with concerns regarding their height or chest measurements can have these addressed at the designated centers on the specified dates. For further information, candidates were advised to contact the National Highways and Motorway Police.

