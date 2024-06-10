Opp terms Punjab govt’s 100-day performance disastrous

LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar has termed the Punjab government’s 100-day performance disastrous.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore press club along with Sunni Ittehad Council Member Assembly Sheikh Imtiaz and Mian Ijaz Shafi, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar stated that bringing defamation bill and not buying wheat from farmers was the highlight of the performance of this government.The chief minister failed to address the issue of wheat procurement, he added.

The opposition leader said he believed PPP assisted PML-N in passing defamation bill labelling both parties PML-N and PPP as two sides of the same coin. He added that workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf were still being detained.

“The PTI founder is not asking for any concession from anyone, he is pleading for justice,” Bhachar added. Bhachar pointed out that, 10 percent increase in the salaries of government employees was the subject of the federal government.

Meanwhile, reacting to the opposition leader’s criticism, Information Minister Punjab Azma Bukhari claimed that Maryam Nawaz had initiated 42 public interest projects within first 100 days.

Azma said, health card initiative was initially introduced by Nawaz Sharif and PTI after coming to power took credit of it by changing the colour of the health card.

During the Tehreek-e-Insaf tenure, two farmers were shot dead, opposition should show some grace before speaking up for farmers. Maryam Nawaz gave a Ramazan package of 30 billion as soon as she was elected as the Chief Minister. Ration bags were delivered at door step of the masses, she claimed.

“Easter Package” was given to Christians and “Holi Package” was given to Hindu minorities, and Air Ambulance facility is soon to be introduced for the first time in the history of Punjab. She brought a historic package of 300 billion for the farmers, in addition to the tractor scheme, she added.