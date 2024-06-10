Pakistan clinch second gold at Asian Road Cycling Championship in Kazakhstan

LAHORE - Pakistan secured its second gold medal at the Asian Road Cycling Championship, with top cyclist Ali Alyas winning the Road Scratch Race Sunday. This victory follows his groundbreaking achievement on Saturday, where he earned Pakistan its first-ever gold medal in the sport of Cycling at the Asian level.Ali Alyas completed a distance of 61.4 km in one hour and 26 minutes, showcasing his exceptional endurance and speed. The championship, being in progress in Almaty, Kazakhstan, witnessed an impressive performance from Alyas, solidifying his status as a leading cyclist in the region. His back-to-back gold medals mark a significant milestone for Pakistani cycling on the international stage. Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), congratulated Ali Alyas and the entire Pakistani team for their outstanding performance. He praised Alyas’s dedication and skill, highlighting the significance of these victories for the sport in Pakistan. “This is a proud moment for Pakistan,” said Shah. “Ali Alyas has not only made history but has also inspired countless young athletes across the country.” The Pakistani cycling team’s achievements at the championship are a testament to their hard work and the growing prominence of the sport of Cycling in the nation.”Pakistan Zindabad!” exclaimed Ali Ilyas, expressing his pride and gratitude after the back-to-back gold medal victories.