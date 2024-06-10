PM’s China visit to upgrade CPEC, further bilateral ties

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China will prove to be a catalyst for the next phase of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and also further strengthen investors relations, flourish businesses, and enhance people-to-people contact between China and Pakistan, ushering in a new era of economic prosperity in Pakistan.

This was the upshot of a panel discussion on “PM Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to China and its impact on Pakistan”, organised by Press Information Department (PID) here at its regional office on Sunday.

The panelists included renowned journalists Salman Ghani, Saleem Bukhari, Ayesha Ashfaq, Mohammad Mehdi, and Najam Wali. Director General Bushra Bashir and other officers of the PID. The discussion delved into the political and economic significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its revival for Pakistan’s progress.

Ms. Ayesha Ashfaq, Head of Department of Development Communications at Punjab University, commenced the dialogue by underscoring the positive outcomes expected from the PM’s visit, particularly highlighting the signing of 32 new agreements and MoUs. She emphasized the crucial role of effective communication, both through mainstream and social media, to elucidate the importance of CPEC to the common populace to ensure effective implementation of CPEC projects in future.

Saleem Bukhari, a senior journalist and analyst, underscored the criticality of the IT sector within the signed MoUs, foreseeing its pivotal role in Pakistan’s future progress. Moving on, Najam Wali Khan, a senior broadcast journalist, stressed the correlation between economic stability and political stability, advocating for robust measures to counter misinformation and build public trust that must go along to ensure effectiveness of CPEC projects.

Mohammad Mehdi, a foreign affairs expert and senior columnist, emphasized the imperative of capacity building for the effective implementation of CPEC projects. Lastly, Salman Ghani, a senior journalist, lauded PID Lahore’s initiative in facilitating such discussions and called for similar debates at the parliamentary level to foster informed decision-making.

The discussion concluded on an optimistic note, foreseeing PM Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to China as a catalyst for the next phase of CPEC. The panelists anticipated that this important visit will definitely help in strengthening investors relations, flourishing businesses, and enhancing people-to-people contact between China and Pakistan, thus ushering Pakistan into a new era of economic prosperity.