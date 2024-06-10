PM Shehbaz attends funeral prayer of Capt Faraz

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday attended namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) of shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas in Kasur, who was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in District Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The funeral prayer was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, the Punjab Police IG and a number of senior military officers, civil authorities, relatives and residents of the area.

Captain Faraz, 26, belonged to a village Rai Kalan in Kasur. He, along seven Pakistan Army soldiers, laid his life valiantly while performing his duties in Lakki Marwat on Sunday. The soldiers were martyred after their vehicle was hit by an IED.

PM Shehbaz also met with the martyred captain’s parents and expressed condolences. He renamed native village of the martyred officer as "Faraz Ilyas Shaheed" and announced to transform the village into a model village.

The premier told the parents that the sacrifice of their son would not go in vain and prayed for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

“Under the Quranic teachings, a shaheed has an elevated place in Jannah,” he said, adding that a large number of jawans of armed forces had laid down their lives for the motherland.

The PM said that the nation was proud of its brave sons and the coward terrorists could not succeed in shaking their strong resolve.

Separately, on X account, PM Shehbaz said that he was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel including a captain in a targeted attack in district Lakki Marwat.

“The sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens is a debt on us that we must repay by relentlessly eliminating terrorism from our nation. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” he further posted.

The late captain was laid to rest with complete military honours. The prime minister offered Fateha at his grave and placed a flower wreath. He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.