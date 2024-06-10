PM Shehbaz may dissolve National Assembly within three months, claims Wassan

Islamabad - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan on Sunday made a bold statement anticipating the incumbent government’s dissolution in the next three months. The politician said that the next “trimester is extremely crucial” regarding the political landscape. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif may dissolve the National Assembly within the next three months.” Wassan also ruled out the possibility of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif becoming the next premier in the current political scenario. He said that it would be seen what kind of setup emerges afterwards, but the provincial assemblies will remain intact. The politician further stated that he doesn’t see any favourable circumstances for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan or other politicians. “Reliefs are given and taken back, so Imran Khan shouldn’t be living in his own imaginary world.” Wassan’s remarks come after the PPP raised concerns about not being consulted on the upcoming federal budget for fiscal year 2024-25. “The government neither told us anything related to the budget nor took us into confidence. We don’t know what the PML-N is doing about privatisation policy, taxes, developmental program,” PPP senior leader Khurshid Shah said. He further said that the PPP does not know anything in terms of relief. Shah said he’s unaware whether the government is making the budget or the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) budget is being imposed.