Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and citizens are a debt on us that we must repay, relentlessly eliminating terrorism from our nation.

In a statement on social media platform X today, the Prime Minister said he is deeply saddened by the martyrdom of Pak Army personnel including a Captain in a targeted attack in Lakki Marwat district.

He also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.