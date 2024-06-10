PTI should compete with Maryam Nawaz in governance, not debate: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister stated that Punjab CM was getting on the nerves of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), a reference to her opponent political party’s incompetence to beat in governance.

She gave response on the statements of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif who said was violating basic human rights to satisfy her ego by using the police for political revenge.

stated if the PTI wanted to compete with , do compete in governance, not debate. The minister also warned that the May 9 perpetrators could not evade action.

She claimed that the PTI was planning another May 9-like incident, saying they hadn’t accepted their mistakes.

The minister also stressed that the PTI, the perpetrator of May 9, should not blame its non-political mishaps on .

Azma raised objections to vandalism of armed forces installations, and martyrs’ memorial by the PTI.

She insisted that the PTI should not cover up its crimes on the pretext of human rights and constitution.