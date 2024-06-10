Rainfall becomes blessing for Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR - Recent rainfall has become a great blessing for people and animals of the Cholistan desert which was facing drought like situation due to a shortage of water. According to the reports, heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of the Cholistan desert during the last four days. Due to rainfall, several dried ponds which called Toba in local Cholistani language have been filled with water. The rain lashed at several areas of the Cholistan desert including Bhaley Wala, Khalri, Bahadar Wala Toba, Dand Wala Toba, Kandi Wala, Bhabhar Wala, Bhano Walia, Tabo Wala Toba and others. Meanwhile, the Managing Director, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA), Naeem Iqbal Sayyed has said that CDA would continue relief operations in Cholistan. He said that rainfall had also become a blessing for the people of Cholistan. He said that several areas of the Cholistan desert were still being provided water by water pipelines and water tankers of CDA where rainfall was not reported.

Education minister visits school for transgenders

Provincial Minister of Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visited the Trans Education School System established at the Government Girls High School Canal Colony. He reviewed the education and skills facilities provided at the school. The minister inspected the computer lab, production hall, beauty parlour, stitching room, cooking facilities, and classrooms at the Trans Education School System. Members of the Provincial Assembly, PMIU, UNICEF, and School Education officials were present on this occasion. The minister expressed his satisfaction with the educational facilities provided and the measures taken to empower transgender students within the Trans Education School System. On this occasion, it was shared that transgender students in education are receiving services from competent and dedicated teachers and instructors.