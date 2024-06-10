Sarah Ferguson avoids disrupting relations with King Charles over Andrew

LONDON - Sarah Ferguson is determined to stay in good books of King Charles as the latter’s feud with Prince Andrew hits stalemate. The former wife of the Duke of York previously broke her silence on the rumoured row between the royal brothers over accommodation of Royal Lodge. Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Gareth Russell reflected on her neutral stance on the issue, pointing out Sarah’s long-standing loyalty to the King. “Historically, the duchess has always been quite a public defender of the King and privately as well,” he shared. “One of the reasons why she had a brief falling out with her sister-in-law, Diana, was because she defended Charles in a conversation over lunch,” Gareth explained. “So I don’t think the duchess is coming from a bad place towards her former husband, the Duke of York. “The duchess did not criticise the King, but she certainly did not put to bed the rumours that there is a rift growing over Royal Lodge,” the royal author added. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain last week, Sarah appeared uncomfortable at host Martin Lewis’ question about the alleged feud. She said at the time: “I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the safest place to be,” adding, “Let the brothers discuss it between themselves.”