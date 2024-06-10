Monday, June 10, 2024
Saudi Arabia to host another 1,000 family members of Palestinian victims for Hajj pilgrimage

Saudi Arabia to host another 1,000 family members of Palestinian victims for Hajj pilgrimage
11:11 AM | June 10, 2024
Saudi Arabia announced plans to host another 1,000 family members of Palestinians killed or wounded in Gaza for the Hajj pilgrimage, local media reported Sunday.

The initiative is organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs under a directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The program will cover all logistical arrangements from their arrival in Saudi Arabia to their return to Palestine.

The King’s directive follows a similar one issued in May, bringing the total number hosted from Palestine for this year's Hajj to 2,000, Arab News reported.

Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh said this gesture by King Salman underscores the Kingdom's commitment to supporting Palestinian families and the broader Palestinian cause.

