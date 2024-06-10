Monday, June 10, 2024
Security guard who killed cleaner boy arrested in Karachi

Agencies
June 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   The local police of Karachi claimed to have arrested the security guard who opened fire and killed the scavenger boy in the North Karachi area.

The private company security guard opened fire and injured a young scavenger boy who later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Friday. Meanwhile, after the shooting incident, the security guard managed to flee from the scene. However, the police claimed to have arrested the security guard after lodging the FIR on the complaint of the 16-year-old Abdul Samad’s father in Sir Syed police station.

According to police officials, the arrested security guard – Ramzan – is an employee of a private security company, while the guard’s supervisor is already in police custody.

