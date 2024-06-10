Senior minister exemplifies Punjab govt’s first 100 days’ performance

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments in Centre and Punjab has reignited hope among the populace and steered the country back on the path of prosperity in its first 100 days. In a statement issued here, she said every sector was witnessing growth, and inflation was on a downward trajectory. “Prudent decisions have led to a historic alleviation of the people’s burdens. In this short span, the price of bread has dropped from 14 to 12 rupees, exemplifying tangible relief for masses. Instead of fueling violence, the youth are being empowered with laptops. Pakistan stands as a beacon in Asia, with inflation rapidly decreasing,” she added. The minister asserted, “The 100-day milestone once again highlights the stark contrast between the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the conspiracies orchestrated by Imran Khan. “The resounding praise for the performance of PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif resonates loudly, while Imran Khan’s falsehoods and plots only intensify. It begs the question: why does Imran Khan become agitated whenever the country’s progress surges and inflation recedes,” she asked. Marriyum continued, “The public must reflect on why Imran Khan consistently seeks to sow instability whenever the economy stabilises. The nefarious elements behind inflation, economic downturns, youth unemployment, and anti-national conspiracies have reared their heads once more. “ She highlighted, “Inflation has plummeted by 17 per cent in 100 days, with significant reductions in the prices of essential commodities like flour, bread, and ghee. Free healthcare services and medicines are now accessible at people’s doorsteps. The introduction of the Rs. 10 billion Kissan Card aims at bolstering agriculture and supporting farmers, providing them with modern machinery at subsidised rates. Every sector, from industry to IT, governance to infrastructure, has been rejuvenated, instilling newfound confidence and credibility. The inauguration of the Nawaz Sharif IT City marks a significant milestone. The historic delivery of Ramazan Packages directly to the needy, the launch of Pakistan and Punjab’s first socio-economic registry, and initiatives like solid waste management underscore the government’s commitment to progress.” The senior provincial minister emphasized, “Punjab’s groundbreaking initiatives within the first 100 days, such as the introduction of e-mass transit buses and e-bike systems for youths, set a precedent for sustainable urban development. “The government’s commitment to environmental conservation is evident through the largest plantation campaign, a complete ban on plastic usage, and measures to curb crop residue burning. These achievements within a short timeframe exemplify the PML-N’s dedication to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity for all,” she added.