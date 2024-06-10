SNGPL punishes 17 consumers for illegal use of meters

MULTAN - Sui Northern Gas pipelines Limited (SNGPL) punished 17 citizens during a crackdown for last two days. According to officials of Task Force, the consumers were using gas illegally as they were found making commercial use of gas, offering illegal connections to others and had also shifted meters at different sites by themselves. The gas metres of all 17 consumers were disconnected for violation of the laws. Similarly, another 17 consumers have been warned to shift their meters near service points in interior city as these had been installed outside the service points. The department urged citizens to cooperate and informed about illegal use of gas at phone number 0619220085 as secrecy would be maintained. According to Regional Manager Hussain Zafar, a special cell has been introduced to respond to complaints. Some officers have also been deputed in the cell to ensure timely resolution of complaints.

44 criminals nabbed during crackdown

Police have arrested 44 criminals besides recovering drug and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district on Sunday. According to police sources, the police launched a crackdown across the district against criminals and arrested five proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police also arrested seven court absconders during the crackdown.

Meanwhile, 14 drug peddlers and five illegal weapon holders were apprehended with 130 litre liquor, two kilogram Hashish, five kilogram Hemp, 20 gram Ice, five pistols and rounds.

The police have also arrested five gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material while eight other outlaws were held for illegally refiling LPG.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.