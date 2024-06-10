Monday, June 10, 2024
Three killed, four injured in traffic accident in AJK

Agencies
June 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   At least three people were killed and four others were injured in a tragic traffic accident on Sunday in the Karimabad area of Tehsil Athmuqam, Azad Kashmir. According to a private news channel, the accident occurred when the speeding vehicle plunged into the Neelum River near the Karimabad area.

Police officials stated that the vehicle was travelling from Neelam Kiel Valley to Tau Butt with 14 people on board. Rescue officials reported that all the victims, both deceased and injured, were recovered from the river. The injured have been transported to a hospital for treatment.

Agencies

