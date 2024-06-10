Tourists enjoy gleeful activities in Orakzai Spring Festival

PESHAWAR - Tourists and residents enjoyed gleeful activities on the second day of the ongoing thrilling Orakzai Spring Festival on Saturday. Besides music and comedy shows, the organizers also displayed fireworks that lit up the sky at night with eye-catching colors.

Several artists, including Imran Khan, Shaukat Mehmood, Shahzad Khayal, Jalil Shabnum, and Kabal Jan, sang traditional and folklore songs, mesmerizing the audience with their melodious voices. The audience was delighted as famous comedians Said Rahman Shino and Zafar Khan presented comedy skits filled with satirical and humorous dialogues.

Held at the scenic Kharashakhwa Storikhel area in the Orakzai tribal district, the festival features jeep, cycle, and motorcycle races, tug-of-war, arrow shooting, boat races, truck pulling, tractor pulling, stone lifting, mud wrestling, kabaddi, paragliding, archery, local traditional games, cricket, football, volleyball, inter-seminaries volleyball, inter-school cricket league, horse and camel dances, and various other traditional sports competitions. Cultural stalls from all four provinces, including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, have also been set up at the festival.