Transport owners warned against overcharging

SARGODHA - The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sargodha has warned transport owners against overcharging people going to hometowns to celebrate Eid with their families. According to a RTA spokesman, stern action would be taken against transport owners for overcharging and overloading. The staff concerned had been directed to check overcharging and overloading of passengers in buses and vans, especially before Eid-ul-Azha, he said. Checking continues at different places, he said, adding that strict action would be taken on the spot and excess fares would be returned to passengers. The commissioner also directed the RTA secretary to control fares and take strict action against the violators without any discrimination. Special squads have also been deployed at bus and van stands to control overcharging and overloading, he said adding, a special control room had also been set up at RTA office to monitor the teams. Transport owners and the management of bus terminals have also been instructed to ensure implementation of the orders in letter and spirit, else strict action would be taken against violators, he added.