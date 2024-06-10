Ukraine claims it hit Russia’s ‘most modern’ fighter jet for 1st time

Ukraine claimed on Sunday that it hit what it described as Russia’s “most modern” fighter jet.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) said on Telegram that it hit on Saturday a Sukhoi Su-57 located in the Akhtubinsk air base in Russia’s Astrakhan region, located 589 kilometers (366 miles) from the front line.

They further claimed that the hit is evidenced by satellite images, posting two photos it said were taken on Friday and Saturday showing “ruptures from the explosion and characteristic spots of a fire.”

“(The) Su-57 is Moscow's most modern fighter, which can be used to strike Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles,” the HUR further said, adding there are only a few Su-57 units in service.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claims.​​​​​​​