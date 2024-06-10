Monday, June 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ukraine claims it hit Russia’s ‘most modern’ fighter jet for 1st time

Ukraine claims it hit Russia’s ‘most modern’ fighter jet for 1st time
Anadolu
11:49 AM | June 10, 2024
International

Ukraine claimed on Sunday that it hit what it described as Russia’s “most modern” fighter jet. 

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) said on Telegram that it hit on Saturday a Sukhoi Su-57 located in the Akhtubinsk air base in Russia’s Astrakhan region, located 589 kilometers (366 miles) from the front line.

They further claimed that the hit is evidenced by satellite images, posting two photos it said were taken on Friday and Saturday showing “ruptures from the explosion and characteristic spots of a fire.”

“(The) Su-57 is Moscow's most modern fighter, which can be used to strike Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles,” the HUR further said, adding there are only a few Su-57 units in service.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the claims.​​​​​​​

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024