Van and motorcycle collision kills minor siblings in Pindi Bhattian

A collision between van and motorcycle on Hafizabad Road in has claimed the lives of minor brother and sister riding on motorcycle.

According to Rescue officials, minor siblings died on the spot in the accident. While, four have been injured in van and motorcycle collision.

The injured include father, mother brother and sister.

The dead included 3-year Fatima and 5-year Arslan.

Rescue officials have confirmed that the injured and dead bodies of children have been shifted to hospitals.