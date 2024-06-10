Monday, June 10, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Wave of inflation continues in Peshawar

APP
June 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The wave of inflation continues in Peshawar, increasing the prices of vegetables, fruits, and live chicken per kilogram, while most vendors are not following the official rates issued by the district administration. The price of vegetables rises daily, with the price of onions jumping from Rs. 120 to Rs. 180. Tomatoes are now Rs. 110, lemons Rs. 350, garlic Rs. 540, and ginger Rs. 700 per kilogram, up from Rs. 650 before the forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Other vegetable prices include potatoes at Rs. 100, kachalu at Rs. 210, green peppers at Rs. 160, capsicum at Rs. 150, brinjal at Rs. 140, cauliflower at Rs. 80, okra at Rs. 140, and peas at Rs. 240 per kilogram. Fruit prices have also increased, with apples at Rs. 310, cherries at Rs. 400, mangoes at Rs. 260, and peaches at Rs. 230, while bananas are Rs. 160 per dozen.

The price of live chicken has increased by Rs. 10 per kilogram, reaching Rs. 340 per kilogram. However, the price of eggs has reduced by Rs. 10 per dozen, now fixed at Rs. 230.

CTD releases report on attacks on KP polio teams

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1717994099.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024