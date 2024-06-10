Will Smith drops by ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ screening in huge surprise for fans

LOS ANGELES - Will Smith recently wowed viewers at screening of Bad Boys: Ride or Die at a Los Angeles theatre. The Men in Black alum slipped into the theater on Friday, June 7 to watch his new film, leaving fans drooling over his surprise appearance. Documenting his night out on social media, the actor revealed in the video of his theatrical visit. He said: “We’re in Baldwin Hills. We’re about to go in the theater. It’s a ritual I have, when I have a movie come out. On Friday, Saturday, usually a matinee on Sunday, I like going to the theaters.” Smith donned a mask while he enjoyed the film with his fans. Towards the end of the film, the Academy award winner revealed that he had been watching the film throughout, taking moviegoers by surprise. The crowd was head over heels in love with the actor’s heartfelt gesture. Bowling over with excitement, fans captured photos and videos to mark their first meet with Smith. Meanwhile, a fan in the crowd rated the film a flat “10 out of 10” and the I Am Legend alum thanked him. For the unversed, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth film in the hit franchise.