QUETTA - “Balochistan Police recently re­cruited 290 women including 71 minorities through a special recruitment process to meet the shortage of women police per­sonnel across the province and to implement the minority quo­ta. This recruitment of women will not only help in increasing the efficiency of the police but will also improve operational duties,” said the Balochistan Inspector General Police (IGP) Abdul Khliq Sheikh while ad­dressing the ceremony organ­ised at the Central Police Office in connection with the recruit­ment of minority women here on Thursday.

The IGP said that it was nec­essary to work outside the tra­dition and the time has come to change the laws made to fulfil this. “We are working day and night to protect the public, we will end gender discrimination in this society, and women will have to be empowered against men in every field,” he said, adding, “For the recruitment of women and minorities, we are grateful to the government for removing the legal and other obstacles in various stages of staffing and opening new ways for the youth to convince them­selves.” The IGP said that the time is not far that we should make ourselves a Pakistani by eliminating the prejudices of colour, race, nation, language and society.

Provincial Minister for Minor­ity Affairs Khalil George, former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Durrani, Addi­tional IGP and Commandant BC Salman and other officers were also present on the occasion.

During the ceremony, it was said that Balochistan Police would soon establish women police stations in Turbat, Na­sirabad and other districts of the province on the pattern of Quetta Women Police Station with the support of the provin­cial government.

Addressing the newly re­cruited women on the occasion, Balochistan IGP said, “You have more responsibility than men and you have to work hard to make your place in the police force.” He advised them not to limit themselves to a certain style of policing but to hone their professional skills like an active policeman.

On this occasion, the IGP while encouraging the female police constable ordered to give cash reward of Rs25,000 for batter performance during her duty. The participants, mostly from the minority community, told the new recruits to put their professional responsibili­ties and oath before their per­sonal desires.

Appreciating the effort, they expressed the hope that the po­lice would continue to provide equal development opportuni­ties for minorities and women in the future as well.

During the ceremony, Balo­chistan IGP distributed posting orders to the new recruits, after which commemorative shields were presented to the guests at the end of the ceremony.