The government’s decision to impose an additional general sales tax on ‘luxury’ items once again shows the lack of creativity in our attempts to increase state revenue. With avenues to increase injections few and far between, the government continues to rely on the GST for a quick solution to its own problems and the IMF’s requirements, and this weak policymaking process is only leading to higher inflation as a result.

The new 25 percent imposition will cover a range of commodities such as SUVs, cigarettes, ornamental articles and more, but the lack of clarity on what constitutes a luxury item is still problematic and import products such as pet food and home appliances are also included on this list.

When you have precious few substitutes for certain staple products at home, the end result is higher inflation and a failure to reduce the import bill. In the case of pet food for instance, many have pointed to the lack of healthy options in the local market and how this all but necessitates imports. This means that anyone with a pet will likely continue buying imports regardless of the price. The import bill will not be reduced as a result and this will take away from the purchasing power of households that have pets, which are not all wealthy. Poorer sections that have pets will suffer more than wealthier-income households, as is always the case with regressive taxes such as this one.

Ultimately the government will give itself a very minor boost in revenue as a result of the GST, but at the cost of making life for many citizens much harder. We are now at a stage where the government is determining economic policies only on the basis of the IMF programme, what comes after has not been a concern.