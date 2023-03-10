Share:

LAHORE - The Employ­ees Union of Associated Press of Pakistan (CBA) Punjab has welcomed the appointment of Muhammad Asim as the Man­aging Director (MD) APP. In a meeting of the Executive Body here on Thursday, President Muhammad Naeem Khan Ni­azi welcomed the government decision to depute Muhammad Asim as the MD of the premier news agency and expressed the hope that the newly-appointed MD would be instrumental in improving performance of the agency as well as resolving long-standing issues of work­ers. APP Union Punjab office-bearers assured the newly-ap­pointed MD APP of cooperation for betterment of the agency and welfare of the workers