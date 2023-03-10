Share:

PESHAWAR - Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM), Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq, called on Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan here on Thursday. The VC presented a cheque of Rs1.6 million to the Chief Minister for earthquake victims of Turkiye which will be deposited in the CM’s Relief Fund set up for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

The amount has been donated by the employees of the university. The Caretaker Chief Minister appreciated the generosity of the administration and all staff of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan for extending financial support to the earthquake victims of Turkiye and termed it as highly commendable and exemplary step for other higher education institutions. He said that the earthquake affectees of Turkeye and Syria were passing through a difficult situation adding that it is our moral responsibility to help them in this testing time.

The Chief Minister said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and caretaker provincial government were committed to extend every possible support for the earthquake affectees. It may be recalled here that Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan had appealed to the well-off segment of the society, educational institutions and non-governmental organisations of the province to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.