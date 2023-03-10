Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Ab­dul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday stressed making people skilful for their secure future.

He expressed these views while re­ceiving the briefing about the initia­tives taken under the Benazir Income Support Programme at Governor House, Quetta. The briefing was given by Director General BISP Abdul Jab­bar. The governor, speaking on the occasion, said that the main objective of BISP was to bring the people above the poverty line and to improve their quality of life. “Financial assistance to the deserving people helps to resolve their immediate problems, but there is a need for the permanent rehabili­tation of these people. To improve their condition, systematic steps should be taken to make them givers instead of takers,” he stressed.

The governor urged the relevant authorities to make the process more transparent for the people in accordance with the real purpose of the BISP. He also appreciated the role of Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme in helping the flood victims. The governor added that the vacant seats of Balochistan in the BISP should be filled with the people of the province as soon as possible and it must be expanded to the level of the tehsil of the province