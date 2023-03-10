Share:

LAHORE - Bilal Asim and Mahatir Muhammad won their respective matches to enter the U-18 singles and doubles finals in the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday. In the boys U-18 semifinals, Bilal Asim (SICAS) beat Ahtesham Humayun 7-5, 6-3 and Mahatir Muhammad beat Hamid Israr 7-5, 6-4.

In the boys U-18 doubles semifinals, Bilal Asim/Hamid Israr beat Hassan Ali/Salaar 5-2(rtd) while Mahatir Muhammad/ Hamza Rehmat beat Abubakar Talha/Ahtesham Humayun 6-1, 5-7, 10-7. In the boys U-16 semifinals, Ahtesham Humayun beat Ismail Aftab 6-0, 6-2 and M Salaar beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Amir Mazari (Aitchison) beat Hazik Areejo 4-0, 4-1 while Wapda’s Abubakar Talha, a student of FG Middle School Mazhar Lines Lahore Cantt, beat Huzaima Hameed 4-0, 4-0. In the boys U-14 doubles semifinals, Amir Mazari/Abubakar Talha beat Huzaima Hameed/Aryan Hassan 4-0, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman (SICAS) beat Rashid Ali Bachani 4-1, 4-2, Hajra Suhail (SICAS) beat Mustafa Uzair Rana 4-0, 4-0. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, Rashid Ali Bachani beat Aimen Rehan 4-0, 4-0 and Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-0, 4-1.