LAHORE - On the directions of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, an an­giography and stenting facility have been provided forthwith for the car­diac patients in nine government hos­pitals. A foolproof monitoring system has been prepared in order to ensure provision of timely treatment to the cardiac patients. The chief minister clicked the button of the portal and formally launched the primary angi­ography system on Thursday. As per details, the relevant medical staff of the hospital after feeding data of the patient will quickly start treatment on his reaching hospital. License holder doctors of Pakistan Society of Inter­vention Cardiology will perform an­giography procedure. The cardiac pa­tients will be provided quick and free treatment in nine government hospi­tals in the first phase. The chief min­ister was informed during the meeting that a primary angiography procedure had been performed on 1695 patients in the government hospitals during the last 37 days. Primary angiogra­phy procedure is being performed on 46 cardiac patients on the average in nine government hospitals. A proposal is under consideration to introduce a Drip and Shift System for the cardiac patients in Punjab. A cardiac ambu­lance of Rescue 1122 will transport a patient to the hospital in every tehsil. A community response team will pro­vide first aid treatment to the patients in every village. The chief minister stressed that it was highly essential to transport the patient to the hospital at the earliest in order to save the life of a cardiac patient. Transporting the patient quickly to the hospital can save his life in case of chest pain.he added. Mohsin Naqvi ordered a review of the steps so as to extend the scope of the primary angiography system in other hospitals as well. Caretaker Provincial Minister for SHC&ME Dr. Javed Akram, famous cardiac surgeon Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Secretary SHC&ME, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf, DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

CM DIRECTS TO PROVIDE FREE OF COST FLOUR TO DESERVING FAMILIES

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office on Thursday to review the programme for the provision of free of cost flour to the deserving families during the holy month of Ramazan.

The chief minister while addressing the participants in the meeting under­scored that the free of cost flour pack­age will provide substantial and real relief to the deserving families during Ramadan-ul-Mubarak. Mohsin Naqvi directed to launch provision of free of cost flour programme before the ar­rival of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

He said that trucking points will be increased for the provision of free of cost flour in the province. Mohsin Naq­vi while directing the Punjab Informa­tion Technology Board to formulate an excellent system for the deserving per­sons under free of cost flour package emphasized that such a system should be chalked out that avoids queues to be made so that people can be pro­vided flour speedily. Mohsin Naqvi fur­ther directed PITB to prepare a backup system as well. Caretaker CM outlined that people have to be provided relief along with saving them from the in­convenience of standing in the queues as well. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Food, Secretary Finance, Chairman PITB, DG Industries and rel­evant officials attended the meeting