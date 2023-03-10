Share:

LAHORE-On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Careem announced plans to launch a new women-driven motorbike service, catering exclusively to its female customers. The service will commence in Karachi and make its way to other cities in Pakistan. Careem welcomes registrations from women who are interested in working as a female captain to access flexible income opportunities.

The service includes two models - part time (5 hours) and full time (10 hours) - for which Careem guarantees a monthly payment of PKR 30,000 and PKR 50,000 respectively. In addition to this, Careem is offering female motorbike captains 0% commission, bonuses and guarantees as well as priority access to Careem’s safety and security helpline. Women interested in the service can visit the DHA or Gulshan Careem opportunity centre or visit the Careem Captain facebook page. Currently, more than 1,700 female captains drive Careem customers across multiple car types on the platform. In recent developments, Careem is incentivizing all its female Captains across all car types by offering special bonuses, making it further lucrative for them to work on the platform.

Careem’s new women-driven motorbike service enables Careem’s large female customer base to access affordable yet safe and reliable transport in an environment of rising inflation, especially everyday office and university goers. It also enables and empowers women in Pakistan society to access flexible income generating options and achieve financial stability as Captains. Commenting on the new service, Imran Saleem, General Manager - Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan, stated, “Women are an integral part of our society and constitute a large number of our overall customer base. Careem’s women-driven motorbike service will help our female customers to break barriers through access to safe, reliable and affordable transport. This affordable transport is particularly needed during such challenging economic times which have made it harder for families to run households on a single income. We’re proud to help create additional income opportunities in Pakistan.” The new service supports Careem’s purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. It also supports Careem’s ongoing commitment to empower women in Pakistan.

By equipping female drivers with the tools and resources they need to succeed, the organisation is enabling women to reclaim public spaces and take control of their own futures.