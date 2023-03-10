Share:

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Bannu Division Pervez Sabatkhel on Thursday said that it is need of the hour to highlight the importance of the agriculture sector, which can provide sustainable foundations in the future for the development of the society.

Speaking as a special guest at the ceremony of distributing cash prizes among farmers and landlords of Bannu district in his office, he said that strengthening the Agriculture Department and encouraging farmers to work and develop in this field are humanitarian measures. he said such measures would enable future generations to get real natural benefits of agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, among the farmers who produced the best sugarcane production, Hazrat Ali won the first prize of 16 hundred and 30 maund per acre and got the first prize of Rs70,000. In the best production of grain Amanullah got the first prize of Rs50,000 by getting 35 maund per acre, Arif got the second prize of Rs40,000 by getting 33 maund per acre, while hamid and Abdul Qadeer got 32 maund per acre and obtained the third prize of Rs30.