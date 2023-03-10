Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal has constituted a committee to make a proper system for allotment of kiosks in Islamabad. The committee comprised upon Director Urban Planning, Deputy Director Master Plan and Director DMA.

According to details, the committee will identify the places for construction of kiosks which will be in accordance with Islamabad Master Plan. Similarly, kiosks will be allotted on lease through open auction at the recommended sites. It is pertinent to mention here that prior to this, there was no clear system for allotment of kiosks in Islamabad.

The kiosks will be constructed under a specific design to further enhance the beauty of Islamabad. Moreover, Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal has also constituted a committee for the allotment of open spaces in the city.