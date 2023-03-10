Share:

Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar reached out on Friday in connection with making his comeback in politics.

Mr Sarwar was likely to hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, on Saturday. The meeting will be held in connection with Mr Sarwar’s inclusion in the party. The two leaders will also settle the matters with respect to Mr Sarwar’s responsibility in future.

The former PTI leader will officially announce his intention to join the PML-Q following his Sunday’s press conference.

On Thursday, Mr Sarwar announced his intention to make his comeback in politics.

Sources privy to the development said, Mr Sarwar was likely to join the PML-Q. In connection with the announcement of joining the political party, Mr Sarwar was likely to hold a press conference on March 12 after reaching to Lahore from London.

As per the sources, Mr Sarwar will announce his inclusion in the PML-Q after holding a meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.