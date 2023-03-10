Share:

QUETTA - Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Zi­arat Jahnzaib Khan on Thursday said that every citizen must play their role for making plantation campaign successful in the area. He expressed these views as chief guest while addressing at ceremony organised in connection with the spring tree planting campaign at Judicial Complex Ziarat. On this oc­casion, Additional Sessions Judge Ziarat Jahnzeb Khan, Conservator Forest Sibi Division Hafiz Moham­mad Jan planted saplings. Deputy Conservator Forest Haseeb Khan Kakar, Range Forest Officer John Mu­hammad were also present.