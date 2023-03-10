QUETTA - Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ziarat Jahnzaib Khan on Thursday said that every citizen must play their role for making plantation campaign successful in the area. He expressed these views as chief guest while addressing at ceremony organised in connection with the spring tree planting campaign at Judicial Complex Ziarat. On this occasion, Additional Sessions Judge Ziarat Jahnzeb Khan, Conservator Forest Sibi Division Hafiz Mohammad Jan planted saplings. Deputy Conservator Forest Haseeb Khan Kakar, Range Forest Officer John Muhammad were also present.
Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2023
