Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has informed that besides tele­phone help line number 1139, citizens can now register their complaints regarding cleaning through Facebook and Twitter as well with hashtag Safaie Nisf Iman Hay. Giving details of the of the cleaning campaign to the representatives of the me­dia he said that people could also tag his personal Twitter account @ibrahinhmurad for this purpose. He said that on the instructions of the care­taker Chief Minister, Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, the cleaning campaign will continue till March 19. He observed that active participation and co­operation of the people is a prerequisite for the success of the ongoing cleanliness drive which will continue for 15-day across the province. He told that so far 56,000 tons of gar­bage have been disposed of in different cities, towns and vil­lages of the province besides lifting 11,000 tons of debris lying on roadsides at various places. He informed that 3181 squares and intersections have been cleaned and beau­tified in different areas. So far more than 922 bus stands have been cleaned. About 17 thousand km long sewer lines have been desilted while 2100 manholes have been covered. He informed that a total of 134 complaints were received dur­ing the campaign, out of which 54 complaints were redressed. In this regard, an awareness campaign is also going on in different areas, he added.