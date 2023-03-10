Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has or­dered to functionalize safety app- “Meri Awaz”- for the women as he was given a briefing by the Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf here on Thurs­day. The chief minister also directed IG Complaints to make the helpline 1787 more proactive for the protection of women. Once the app be­comes functional, the women being subjected to harass­ment can receive prompt assistance by merely click­ing the button of the safety app “Meri Awaz”. The police will response quickly on the helpline in case of any ha­rassment, torture and other emergency situations. The safety app “Meri Awaz” will be used to provide expedi­tious assistance to the wom­en across Punjab. The safety app “Meri Awaz” by the Pun­jab Information Technol­ogy Board will be most user friendly. The main purpose of Meri Awaz App is to pro­vide speedy response by the police in a short span of time. By clicking the button of the safety app “Meri Awaz” the nearest police will reach the spot in a few minutes.