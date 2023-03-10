LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to functionalize safety app- “Meri Awaz”- for the women as he was given a briefing by the Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf here on Thursday. The chief minister also directed IG Complaints to make the helpline 1787 more proactive for the protection of women. Once the app becomes functional, the women being subjected to harassment can receive prompt assistance by merely clicking the button of the safety app “Meri Awaz”. The police will response quickly on the helpline in case of any harassment, torture and other emergency situations. The safety app “Meri Awaz” will be used to provide expeditious assistance to the women across Punjab. The safety app “Meri Awaz” by the Punjab Information Technology Board will be most user friendly. The main purpose of Meri Awaz App is to provide speedy response by the police in a short span of time. By clicking the button of the safety app “Meri Awaz” the nearest police will reach the spot in a few minutes.
Our Staff Reporter
March 10, 2023
