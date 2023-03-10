Share:

HYDERABAD-Hyderabad Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon here on Thursday directed the officers of concerned departments to make special arrangements of administering anti-polio drops to under aged children during Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. He was chairing a meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio to review the arrangements of special seven-days long polio eradication campaign to be started in all four talukas of Hyderabad district and Kotri Taluka of Jamshoro district from March 13, 2023.

The Commissioner said that tens of thousands devotees including children of under five year of age were expected to attend the three-day Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. Therefore, special arrangements should be made for administering anti-polio drops for under-aged devotees, he said. He underlined the need of motivating the parents who refused the vaccination teams to administer anti-polio drops during to their under-aged children during the last campaign. He also issued strict directives for the elimination of fake finger marking during polio eradication campaign.

Incharge Divisional Task Force for Polio Dr. Jamshed Khanzada while briefing the Commissioner, informed that arrangements had already been made for the vaccination of children during Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. He informed that 48 vaccination teams under the supervision of 10 supervisors would carry out vaccination of under-aged children against Polio in Sehwan town. He also informed the meeting that a total of 377241 under-aged children would be vaccinated in all talukas of Hyderabad district against polio during special campaign. Among others, Additional Commissioner-II Hyderabad Surhan Aijaz Abro, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer also attended the meeting.