RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha on Thursday has inaugurated the Vehicle Inspection and Certification Station (VICS) at Siham Depot near Chuhur Chopal.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rashid Ali, representatives of transport union and Swedish company OPUS were also present on the occasion. Commissioner was briefed about the functioning Vehicle Inspection and Certification System.

The experts would conduct brake inspection, wheel alignment, suspension work, tyre test, head lights, seat belt check, outlook of vehicle, engine sound test and smoke emitting test. The experts apprised the commissioner that getting certification after every six months would be mandatory for the drivers and owners of vehicles to move on roads.

“The cost for temporary station is Rs 18 million whereas Rs 90 million will be spent for a permanent station for Vehicle Inspection and Certification System,” the experts said. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha said that Vehicle Inspection and Certification Station installed at Chuhur Chowk which has started issuing fitness certificates to commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector.

“It’s a big milestone,” he said adding that the Punjab government had made mandatory for commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector to pass fitness test of OPUS Inspection, a Swedish firm which started its operation in Pakistan in 2020. Opus Inspection, the Swedish firm, was establishing 39 Vehicle Inspection and Certification Stations in all 36 districts of the province, he said adding that this would reduce pollution in Rawalpindi division. Motor Vehicle Examiner officers of Rawalpindi were directed by Commissioner to not overcharge the drivers and owners of vehicles or else strict action would be taken against them. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha has also planted a sapling in the VICS.