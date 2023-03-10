Share:

VIENNA - Middle-aged Austrian police officer Uwe and hip young Chechen social worker Ahmad may look like an unlikely duo, but their TikTok videos have become a huge hit in Austria. For years the Vienna police have been mulling over ways to reach out to the city’s large community of Chechen exiles to break down stereotypes on both sides and improve dialogue. Young Chechens feel targeted by the police, and say they are unfairly associated with crime and religious extremism in the media. It didn’t help that in 2021 Austrian police officers were convicted of beating a Chechen after being caught on security cameras.

It was at a meeting last year between police and Chechens to discuss ways forward, that Ahmad suggested doing Q&A-style video clips about Austrian laws and rules and regulations. “I had a lot of problems with the police,” said the 23-year-old, who left the troubled Caucasus republic as a small child. “But I had no one I could ask what I was allowed to do and what I wasn’t -- or even where I could get legal advice.

“When I went to the police station to ask something, I was often insulted by the officers,” he told AFP. Listening to him that day at the meeting was Uwe, the 59-year-old neighbourhood police officer who would become the other half of their double act.