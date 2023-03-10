Share:

RAWALPINDI - Senior Civil Judge (Criminal Division) Rawalpindi Ghulam Akbar on Thursday granted the investigators of anti-graft body two-day physical remand of two officers of land revenue department who were booked along with former governor Sindh and ex-minister of PTI in a land fraud case.

The court ordered the investigators of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region to reproduce the accused identified as Muhammad Salim Akhter and Raja Ashfaq (patwaris) on March 11 for further proceeding against them. Earlier, the anti-graft body had booked as many as 10 persons including former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, PTI former health minister Amir Mehmood Kiani, his son Fahad Amir Kiani and Asim Aziz, owner of illegal Abdullah City, on charges of submitting tempered documents with RDA for NOC of a housing society and swindling innocent citizens by selling plots in bogus housing society “Avalon City” on Chakri Road. When court took up the case, ACE Rawalpindi Region Sub Inspector (SI) Naheem Abbas had produced the two accused Muhammad Salim Akhter and Raja Ashfaq and sought their physical remand. On the occasion, ACE Rawalpindi Region Assistant Director Legal Shehzad Ahmed, Assistant Director Nisar Ahmed Joya and Raja Guftar Ahmed and Chaudhry Mehran Anwar Raja, the counsels for accused, were also present in the courtroom.

The investigators of anti-graft body, in the plea for physical remand, argued that the two accused were booked in FIR Number 6 in which patwari Raja Ashraf had issued fards to owner of illegal housing society on October 10, 2022.

“The Fards having signatures and stamp of said patwari were illegal,” he said. He told court that accused had issued the fards against the law to the owner of illegal housing society in order to make him able to pocket millions from innocent public in the name of plots. The investigator added that the other accused Salim Akhter being parwari of Moza Hathyal had registered mutations from 2883 to 2888 besides mentioning another mutation number on 30 June 2019.

The anti-graft body officer told court that the accused also confessed that the stay order issued by a court on the said mutations got expired on 26 July 2019 which proved that they tempered the official record. Now the accused Ashfaq Patwari denied he had signed any mutation whereas Salim Akhter Patwari is trying to twist the facts. He said that the ACE Rawalpindi Region wanted to investigate the accused to reach out other co-accused and to check the land revenue record they had tempered.

Therefore, he pleaded, the court should grant anti-graft body 7-day physical remand of the accused. Opposing the plea of physical remand, the defense lawyers Raja Guftar and Mehran Anwar Chaudhry stated that Salim Akhter has nothing to do with the case nor the anti-graft body had any solid evidence against him.

The mutation number 4075 was used by the management of housing society and the role of Salim Akhter was not ascertained. Raja Guftar was of view that giving approval to mutation is not the job of patwari adding that anti-corruption department wanted to build another case because former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Former Minister Health Amir Mehmood Kiani were nominated in the same case.

“ACE Rawalpindi Region is making a plan to fix the two political figures in the case by obtaining the remand of two patwaris for recording their statement of their (ACE) choice against the politicians,” he said.

The defence lawyers pleaded the court to drop charges against their client as ACE Rawalpindi Region had failed in collecting substantial evidence against them. After completion of arguments of both parties, Senior Civil Judge (Criminal Division) Rawalpindi Ghulam Akbar has granted the investigators of anti-graft body two-day of physical remand of two officers of land revenue department.

The officials of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region had registered a case against 10 persons including PTI leaders and former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Mehmood Kiani and two officers of land revenue department for swindling innocent citizens by selling plots in an illegal housing society Avalon City by changing previous name Abdullah City on Chakri Road. The anti-graft body has started carrying out raids to arrest the former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, ex-minister Amir Mehmood Kiani and other accused.