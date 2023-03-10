Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration is all set to provide relief to the citizens by holding ‘Sasta Ramazan Bazaars’ at different venues for the provision of essential items and edibles at affordable prices. In connection to the bazaars setup, Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon chaired a high-level meeting in which the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, traders, residents, secretaries of union councils and other officials presented details about the arrangements of Ramazan Bazaar, said a press release issued here on Thursday.