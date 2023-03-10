Share:

Says swift response must be ensured to public complaints.

MULTAN - Multan Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Omar Jahangir suspended two officials of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and is­sued show-cause notices to managers of its different wings after noticing poor performance during a sur­prise visit to the company office here Thursday. During the visit to MWMC office, the DC checked the attendance register and expressed grave concerns over the absence of some managers and staff.

Omar Jahangir issued show cause-notices to MWMC sec­retary, besides manager HR, manager procurement, man­ager operations, manager finance and others. Two com­pany officials were suspend­ed after they lied in response to queries by the DC, says an official release. “Time’s up for mere paperwork,” the DC said and warned that officials would have to show perfor­mance or face action. Com­pany officers must move into the field for the success of the ongoing “Cleanliness Half of Faith” campaign, the DC said, adding there will be account­ability in case of no improve­ment. He said that he would himself check attendance of officers and staff and issue in­structions to the company to run advocacy drive to ensure cooperation from traders and ordinary citizens in the cleanliness campaign. He or­dered to clear heaps of trash from different city areas and the temporary dumping sites. A swift response must be en­sured to public complaints, the DC said.

THREE MAUND UNHEALTHY MEAT RECOVERED

The Livestock Department burnt three maund unhealthy meat after a crackdown on indoor slaughterhouses here Thursday. The mini slaugh­terhouses were reported to have supplied unhealthy meat of weak and defective animals in different hotels, particularly biryani shops across the district. The live­stock department took major action against illegal slaugh­terhouses over repeated com­plaints of unhealthy meat be­ing provided across the city.

According to an official of the livestock department, a large number of butchers had set up mini slaughter­houses in their homes. Fol­lowing this, a team led by Dr Abid Aziz held raid at differ­ent targeted points.