MULTAN - Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omar Jahangir suspended two officials of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and issued show-cause notices to managers of its different wings after noticing poor performance during a surprise visit to the company office here Thursday. During the visit to MWMC office, the DC checked the attendance register and expressed grave concerns over the absence of some managers and staff.
Omar Jahangir issued show cause-notices to MWMC secretary, besides manager HR, manager procurement, manager operations, manager finance and others. Two company officials were suspended after they lied in response to queries by the DC, says an official release. “Time’s up for mere paperwork,” the DC said and warned that officials would have to show performance or face action. Company officers must move into the field for the success of the ongoing “Cleanliness Half of Faith” campaign, the DC said, adding there will be accountability in case of no improvement. He said that he would himself check attendance of officers and staff and issue instructions to the company to run advocacy drive to ensure cooperation from traders and ordinary citizens in the cleanliness campaign. He ordered to clear heaps of trash from different city areas and the temporary dumping sites. A swift response must be ensured to public complaints, the DC said.
THREE MAUND UNHEALTHY MEAT RECOVERED
The Livestock Department burnt three maund unhealthy meat after a crackdown on indoor slaughterhouses here Thursday. The mini slaughterhouses were reported to have supplied unhealthy meat of weak and defective animals in different hotels, particularly biryani shops across the district. The livestock department took major action against illegal slaughterhouses over repeated complaints of unhealthy meat being provided across the city.
According to an official of the livestock department, a large number of butchers had set up mini slaughterhouses in their homes. Following this, a team led by Dr Abid Aziz held raid at different targeted points.