MUZAFFARGARH - The district administration sealed an illegal godown and recovered a huge quantity of basic commodities during a raid conducted on Thursday. In line with special directives of the provincial government, the district administration started action against profi­teers and hoarders to prevent price hikes during Ramazan. The Price Control Magistrate Muhammad Talha alongwith police raided an illegal godown and recovered 700 bags of sugar, 2,200 packets of ghee, rice, pulses and other basic commodities. The officer sealed the godown and imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the owner Jameel while legal action has also been initiated against him.

Speaking on the occasion, Price Control Magis­trate Muhammad Talha said that the hoarding of commodities would not be tolerated at any cost.

MAN ENDS LIFE OVER DOMESTIC ISSUES

A person allegedly committed suicide by shoot­ing himself over some domestic dispute at Basti Jalalabad Alipur Road on Thursday. According to Rescue officials, a 22-year-old person named Mu­hammad Abbas son of Muhammad Aslam resident of Basti Jalalabad was disturbed due to a domes­tic dispute with his wife. On the incident day, he opened fire on himself and died on the spot.