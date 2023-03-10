Share:

KARACHI - District Municipal Corporation South said on Thursday that it had eliminated all types of encroachments from Burns Road area. According to the details, Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh Madam Madiha Narejo, Director Encroachments DMC Saath Agha Khaliq Durrani, and Assistant Director Shahnawaz said an anti-encroachment operation was carried out by the anti-encroachment cell under the supervision of HO Aram Bagh Atiq Afridi in Burns Road area during which all kinds of encroachments were eliminated from the area. DMC officers were also present on this occasion.